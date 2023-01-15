Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.42.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $164.45 on Thursday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $171.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.27.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

