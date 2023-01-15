Ecor1 Capital, Llc Purchases 920,000 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $7,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,937,583.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $10.04 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $632.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 659,457 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,164,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 493,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
