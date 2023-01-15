Ecor1 Capital, Llc Purchases 920,000 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $7,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,937,583.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zymeworks Trading Up 15.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $10.04 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $632.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 659,457 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,164,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 493,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

