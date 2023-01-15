Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.07

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.07 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 122.70 ($1.49). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 122.10 ($1.49), with a volume of 1,614,341 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Elementis Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of £712.97 million and a PE ratio of 335.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.
