Enel SpA Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1137 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of Enel stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Enel has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enel from €7.30 ($7.85) to €7.60 ($8.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($10.48) to €8.50 ($9.14) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Stories

