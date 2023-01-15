Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $93.00 at KeyCorp

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENTG. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $79.60 on Thursday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.75.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 77.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.