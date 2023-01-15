EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,130 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

EOG stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

