Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share.

IE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at 14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.48. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of 7.01 and a 1 year high of 15.53.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.19 by -0.24. The business had revenue of 1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland acquired 422,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of 9.85 per share, with a total value of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at 92,445,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

