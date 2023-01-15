Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$157.17 million for the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

