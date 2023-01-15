Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$157.17 million for the quarter.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.