Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.88. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $114,101.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 835,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,754.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $114,101.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 835,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,854 shares of company stock worth $2,204,236 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

