ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

ESSA stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $214.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.33.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 28.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

