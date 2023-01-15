Eukles Asset Management Has $293,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $114.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

