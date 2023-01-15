Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EURN. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,511,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

