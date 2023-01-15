Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded at Jonestrading

Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has $16.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.24.

NYSE:EURN opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 299.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth approximately $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 8,901.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 947,555 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 197.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

