Evmos (EVMOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.68 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. Evmos has a total market cap of $145.68 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Evmos has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00428287 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.45 or 0.30250778 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00859596 BTC.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.