Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $47.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

AQUA stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after purchasing an additional 450,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,262,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,080,000 after purchasing an additional 456,952 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after purchasing an additional 72,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

