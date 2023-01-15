Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.57.

EXAS stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.30. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $84.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

