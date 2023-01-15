Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives 31.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 31.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Excelerate Energy stock opened at 25.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of 18.31 and a 1 year high of 31.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of 24.86.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported 0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.22 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 803.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 260.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

