Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exelon by 59.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,924 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Exelon by 987.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,205,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Exelon by 34.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,855,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 739,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

