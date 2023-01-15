Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $272,400.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00.

Expensify Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $9.01 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $614.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Expensify by 452.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter worth $10,382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 61.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,628 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

