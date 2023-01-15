Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several brokerages have commented on EXFY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

EXFY opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $614.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.86. Expensify has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $604,050. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 137.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 9,175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

