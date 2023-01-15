Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.9% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $84,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.80. The company has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

