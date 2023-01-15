F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) & Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Critical Survey

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F5 and Wearable Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get F5 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 $2.70 billion 3.28 $322.16 million $5.29 27.71 Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

F5 has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 11.95% 17.67% 8.28% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares F5 and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.3% of F5 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of F5 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for F5 and Wearable Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 0 8 6 0 2.43 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

F5 presently has a consensus price target of $191.15, indicating a potential upside of 30.42%. Given F5’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe F5 is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Summary

F5 beats Wearable Devices on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc. provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. It offers application security and delivery products, including BIG-IP appliances and VIPRION chassis and related software modules and software-only Virtual Editions; Application Security Manager and Access Policy Manager; NGINX Plus; Silverline DDoS, and Application security offerings. The company also provides a range of professional services, including consulting, training, installation, maintenance, and other technical support services. F5, Inc. sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, service providers, systems integrators, and other indirect channel partners. It has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The company was formerly known as F5 Networks, Inc. and changed its name to F5, Inc. in November 2021. F5, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Wearable Devices

(Get Rating)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.