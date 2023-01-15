FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. American National Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $421.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.69. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

