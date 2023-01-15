Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 126 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $331.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.31 and a 200-day moving average of $300.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

