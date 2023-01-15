Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fastenal by 118.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after buying an additional 1,314,106 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,619,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,757,000 after purchasing an additional 620,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

