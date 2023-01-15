Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

