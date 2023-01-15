Financial Analysis: Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) and TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) and TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Climb Global Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TD SYNNEX pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Climb Global Solutions pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TD SYNNEX pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TD SYNNEX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of TD SYNNEX shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TD SYNNEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Global Solutions $282.58 million 0.58 $9.20 million $2.52 14.48 TD SYNNEX $62.34 billion 0.17 $395.07 million $6.78 16.42

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and TD SYNNEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TD SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than Climb Global Solutions. Climb Global Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TD SYNNEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD SYNNEX has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and TD SYNNEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Global Solutions 3.84% 21.57% 6.09% TD SYNNEX 1.04% 14.08% 3.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Climb Global Solutions and TD SYNNEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TD SYNNEX 0 2 5 1 2.88

TD SYNNEX has a consensus target price of $123.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.02%. Given TD SYNNEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TD SYNNEX is more favorable than Climb Global Solutions.

Summary

TD SYNNEX beats Climb Global Solutions on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc. operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various software vendors; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Climb Global Solutions Inc. markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. It provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the security, data management, cloud, connectivity, storage and HCI, virtualization, and software and ALM industries. The company was formerly known as Wayside Technology Group, Inc. and changed its name to Climb Global Solutions Inc. in October 2022. Climb Global Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that comprise outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; cloud services; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, the company offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and web-based marketing. It serves resellers, system integrators, and retailers. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation and changed its name to TD SYNNEX Corporation in September 2021. TD SYNNEX Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

