Financial Contrast: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and Meiwu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.09 billion 0.21 -$361.00 million ($0.49) -1.33 Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.72 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 1 1 0 2.00 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for ContextLogic and Meiwu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

ContextLogic currently has a consensus price target of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 492.22%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ContextLogic has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -45.05% -35.41% -23.07% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Meiwu Technology beats ContextLogic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

