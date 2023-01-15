Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,950 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 689.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 143.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $229,983. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

