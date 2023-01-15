Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 4,126 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $273,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $168.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

