Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 675 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $315.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.