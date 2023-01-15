Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.