Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after acquiring an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $267.22 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $331.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.23.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

