Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 3,323 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $47.03 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

