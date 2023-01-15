Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 3,348 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,780,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after buying an additional 119,716 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.