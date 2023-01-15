Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 71,134 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1,291.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $313,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.2 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

NYSE:MKC opened at $81.10 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.