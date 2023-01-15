Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,751,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $481,126,000 after purchasing an additional 268,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.43.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $332.82 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $538.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

