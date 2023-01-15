Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.1% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 155,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.