Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 52,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

Mastercard stock opened at $375.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

