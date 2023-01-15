Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after purchasing an additional 622,295 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

