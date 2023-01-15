Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

GPC opened at $169.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.