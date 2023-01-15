Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,139 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $138.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -281.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average of $166.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

