Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $280.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $380.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.65 and a 200 day moving average of $287.70.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

