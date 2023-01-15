Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

