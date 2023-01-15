Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 7,822 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $66,797,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $69,959,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

