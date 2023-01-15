Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.