Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,727 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,022,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

