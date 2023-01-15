Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 2,617,530 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,696,000 after buying an additional 1,990,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

