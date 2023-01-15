Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in International Paper by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,642,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.