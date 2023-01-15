Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 55,762 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,906 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,762 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in GSK by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,267,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in GSK by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.10) to GBX 1,535 ($18.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.06) to GBX 1,550 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

